Usman Dar appointed PM’s Youth Programme chairman

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar was appointed as new chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the go-ahead to Usman Dar’s appointment to the post. A notification has also been issued in this regard.

The prime minister said Usman Dar is a better choice for the representation of the youth. Revolutionary steps would be taken for well-being of the young people under the programme, he added.

In his remarks, the PTI leader, who had lost election to PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif on a National Assembly seat in Sialkot on July 25, resolved that he would live up to the confidence shown by the premier in him.

He said he has been tasked to empower the youth and afford them opportunities for their progress.

Meanwhile, the PTI government has announced to hold an inquiry into the previous PML-N government’s laptop scheme.

Mr Dar claimed that laptops were purchased at exorbitant prices, causing a loss to the national exchequer.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI’s Usman Dar has filed a plea with the election tribunal challenging the election result of NA-73 (Sialkot) won by Khawaja Asif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

After the July 25 polls, the ECP, on request of the PTI, had conducted recount of 7,300 rejected votes, but Asif remained triumphant after recounting of ballots.

