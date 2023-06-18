Usman condemns ban on Khan’s media coverage

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Usman Dar decried the fascist government that on one hand ban was imposed on airing name of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on media and inviting the party’s guests on TV talk shows, while on other a relentless and consistent anti-PTI propaganda was going-on on media. In a statement on Saturday, PTI senior leader said that the fascist government placed a blanket ban on airing Imran Khan’s name in the media. Usman Dar stated that even the government imposed a ban on inviting PTI’s people to TV programs. However, he said that ironically it was absolutely permissible to carry out 24-hour propaganda against PTI to hold 50, 50 anti-PTI press conferences on daily basis.

Umsan Dar stated that he had neither seen nor heard about such a black democracy in the democratic history of the world. Meanwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Hammad Azhar said that a man of principle and integrity could not remain part of this fascist government, which was evident from the back to back resignations of the revered jurists Advocate General Punjab, Muhammad Shan Gul and former Attorney General of Pakistan, Shahzad Ellahi from their respective positions.

In a statement on Saturday, Hammad Azhar said that Advocate General Punjab, who tasked with “prosecutions and witch-hunt” of May 9 accused resigned. He stated that earlier, renowned jurist and former Attorney General of Pakistan, Shahzad Ellahi, resigned from his post a couple months ago when the government wanted to subvert constitution and not hold elections within 90 days.