Usman Buzdar vows to bring change in Punjab in real sense

Salim Ahmed

Lahore: PTI nominee for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Saturday vowed to beat the clock for brining much-anticipated change in the province. While endorsing all the challenges, Usman Buzdar pledged to not contest elections again if he fails in resolving the problems of the people of province. “I will instigate a merit-based system in Punjab”, added Buzdar.

“To run a large province like Punjab, which is full of challenge, is a colossal task. People inquire how you would confront this responsibility as you have been selected member of the provincial assembly (MPA) for the first time”, stated CM-in-waiting. With high spirits, Buzdar vowed to root out mismanagement and corruption from Pakistan’s largest province. He added, “Not in months, masses will witness the change in days”. Responding to a question, Buzdar dispelled all allegations leveled against him.

