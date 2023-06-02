Usman Buzdar quits politics as PTI hit by more resignations

LAHORE – Usman Buzdar, the former Punjab chief minister and Imran Khan’s close aide has announced to quit politics.

Buzdar addressing a presser on Friday said he is taking a break from politics amid a quagmire. He extended support to Pakistan Army and urged all stakeholders to unite to steer crisis-hit country out of the current situation.

The former CM said he is standing with armed forces and will continue to stand in the future. Buzdar also mentioned that innocent people have been held, calling for their release.

He mentioned serving people of the country’s most populated region with good faith and added that he has not been active in politics for over a year.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…