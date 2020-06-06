Usman Buzdar for strict face mask implementation

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the strict enforcement of the condition of wearing masks in the province. He said that condition of wearing masks should strictly be implemented in public places, markets, bazaars and parks.

This was stated by him while presiding over a high-level meeting held to review the measures taken by the government to deal with latest corona pandemic situation.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary, SH&ME secretary, medical expert Dr Mehmood Shaukat and Dr Javed Hayat Khan from PKLI were present in the meeting.

The CM said that action will be taken against violators. Protecting the lives of citizens is the top priority of the government. Wearing masks is essential for the safety of the citizens and they must wear masks when they leave their homes. He said that no stone will be left unturned for the treatment of corona affected patients.

Beds, ventilators and necessary medicines are available in the public hospitals of Punjab. The government has allowed the corona affected patients to isolate themselves in homes. He said that controlling the spread of corona is our collective responsibility.

He said that business condition is subject to implementation of SOPs. Action will be taken against business houses which violate the SOPs. He said that services of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff are commendable who are engaged in treatment of corona affected patients.

Usman Buzdar has inaugurated e-system for the payment of traffic challans as well as Time Scheduling System for the driving licence. Usman Buzdar was also briefed about both the systems.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said that online payment of traffic challans will ease the people. He said that closure of driving licences center during the recent corona outbreak, people are facing difficulties.

He said online Time Schedule System will help citizens to get time and date from 18 driving centres of Lahore for attaining driving licence.

He said that getting benefit from this modern technology is our policy as it felicitates government affairs without any hazards. He said that banking hours are limited due to corona outbreak and people are facing difficulties in paying traffic challans in time. He said that traffic fines can easily be deposited through one-link ATM machines, mobile application, internet banking as well as online from any counter of branch of any bank.

These measures will ensure the implementation of social distancing. He further maintained that these steps will not only help to increase the revenue of Punjab government but will also bring transparency in revenue collection.

The CM has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of anchor person Maria Memon. Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members and said that he is deeply saddened over the demise of her mother.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of incident of biting of dogs to the children in Muzaffargarh and sought a report from Dera Ghazi Khan RPO.