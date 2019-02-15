Usman Buzdar directs to stop kite flying on weekly holidays

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued stern directions to the administration as well as the police from Saudi Arabia to stop kite flying in their respective areas. He has also directed to take all possible steps for the eradication of kite flying in Lahore and other cities on weekly holidays. He has made it clear that strict action will be takenin case of loss of human lives because of kite flying. He has reiterated that any loss of life due to kite flying is totally unbearable adding that no sport could be given priority over human lives.

The Chief Minister has directed the police and administration that enforcement of complete ban on kite flying should be ensured at every cost and indiscriminate action should be initiated against the violators. He has appealed to the parents to stop their children from kite flying and also educate them about the importance of human lives as well as the manifold losses occurred due to this menace. He said that police and administration should jointly adopt a foolproof strategy for stopping kite flying in their areas. He has also directed that a daily report should be submitted to him about the steps taken in this regard.

