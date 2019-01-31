Usman Buzdar congratulates PBC new body

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated newly elected chairman executive committee Hafiz Muhammad Idrees Sheikh and vice chairman Amjad Ali Shah on their success in the election of Pakistan Bar Council. In his message of felicitations, Chief Minister said that Pakistan Bar Council has always played an effective role in ensuring supremacy of constitution and the rule of law in the country.

He hoped that new office-bearers will diligently perform for the supremacy of law and welfare of the legal fraternity and they will also use their energies for solving the problems of the lawyers’ community.

