ISLAMABAD – Usman Buzdar, the former Punjab Chief Minister and confidante of Imran Khan, and 21 other members became the latest defectors who were expelled from the former ruling party.

Weeks after dozens of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members jumped ships or distanced themselves from the party in the wake of violent attacks against armed forces, Imran Khan-led party terminated basic membership of 22 leaders, including Usman Buzdar and Khusro Bakhtiar.

PTI issued notices of termination of its members which cited “You are served with this notice of termination of your basic membership from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Your membership has been terminated effective immediately.”

It further mentioned, “You are directed to refrain from using the Party name, designation, and/or membership in any manner whatsoever, failing which the Party reserves the right to take action against you, which may also lead to legal action.”

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued termination notices to party defectors were including Salman Khan Gadoka, Sabeen Gul, Raja Muhammad Saleem, Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi, Muhammad Zaheer ud Din Khan Alizai, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Muhammad Afzal, Usman Buzdar, Syed Nadeem Zaman Shah, Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah and Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari.

Over 100 politicians including some of the key leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi, Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri Abrar Ul Haq deserted PTI.