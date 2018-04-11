Usman Anwar takes charge as DG OPC

Usman Anwar has assumed the charge of the post of Director General (DG), Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

He carries diverse experience of working on different administrative and field positions including DG Sports Board Punjab, Additional Home Secretary Punjab, Additional Commissioner Lahore, Deputy DG Anti-Corruption, Cane Commissioner and DDO Revenue Lahore Cantt.

Usman Anwar during his professional career has also served in Balochistan.—INP

