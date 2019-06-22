Usman Anwar remanded in NAB custody for 14 days

An Accountability Court on Saturday granted 14-day physical remand of former Punjab Sports Board director general, Usman Anwar, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, over charges of embezzlement in funds of the Punjab Youth Festival.

The accused was facing charges of violating the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in award of contracts and embezzlement of Punjab Youth Festival funds.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor requested the accountability court to grant a 15-day physical remand of the accused; however, the court granted a 14-day physical remand.—APP