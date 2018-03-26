Using mobile while charging

Mobile use has become very common among people of every age. It connects people from different corners of the world with a text message or a call. Nobody can deny the acknowledgement given to the mobile phone in present era. But a picture has always two sides i.e. both good and bad. Excess use of everything makes it worst. People, especially teens and youth can be seen using mobile phones from dawn to dusk. They can be seen on social media online every time or at least playing games or watching movies on mobile phones.

A risky habit that people have now developed is that they keep on using mobile phones even when it is being charged. They can be seen making calls while the phone is charging. Many cases regarding mobile’s battery bursting are reported where the people have lost their lives or some have gone through serious injuries. When these cases were studied, it was concluded that it is because they were using their phones during charging which heated up the battery and subsequently exploded. We must avoid such behaviours because human life is more valuable than worldly things.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

