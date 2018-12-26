Using latest technologies for narcotics control: Minister

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar has informed that the ministry has started using advanced technologies including installation of state of the art scanners to control the use and trafficking of narcotics.

All out efforts were being made to save the future generation from use of narcotics and there was need to create mass awareness among the people so that they could save the future of their children, the minister said while addressing meet the press programme arranged by the management of Hyderabad Press Club here at its auditorium on Tuesday.

He said complete elimination of narcotics use and trafficking could not be possible even in the country which possessed modern technologies and resources, however, effective measures could help in controlling this menace.

The government has taken serious notice of use of narcotics in educational institutions and has started sincere efforts to root out this menace and save the future of students, the minister said.

He added that punishment and fine imposition has also been increased by the government with taking stern action against traffickers.

He said Pakistan has longest borders with Afghanistan and Iran and with the change of relations with Afghanistan, the government has initiated contacts and dialogues with Afghan Government for effective control of narcotics trafficking.

Responding to a question about the present political situation and legal actions against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, the minister maintained that no case has been lodged against them by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government has full faith upon the courts of law and hoped that all cases wold be decided in accordance to law. Replying to another question, the minister said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly believed in understanding among the province. The federal government has the respect of the mandate of people that was evident from the acceptance of government of other political parties in the provinces, he said.

