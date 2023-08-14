Pakistani golf player and actress Ushna Shah’s husband, Hamza Amin, won the Austrian National Open championship, a perfect gift for nation on the eve of the Independence Day.

The star athlete shared the news on Facebook, saying he made 71 70 75 69 (-3) score to win the title at the Fontana Golf Club. It is his eleventh professional title.

“This win is dedicated to my dad who was on the bag and guided me to the trophy Was great to have him there and create some history!” he wrote while sharing photos as he posed with trophy and his father after winning the title.



He also thanked all of his supporters and his wife Ushna Shah for his support.

“Also a big thank you to all my supporters and of course to my mäuschen @ushnashah who is always there in spirit,” he concluded.

Here’s how social media users react to his vitory;