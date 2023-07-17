Actor and model Ushna Shah knows how to set temperatures soaring high with her sassy statement and the Balaa actor did it again with the new bold avatar in new viral pictures.

The Parizaad star looks smoking hot as she flaunted her curves in boho style photoshoot.

The latest clicks show Shah donning dark toned tank top with a printed brown and black skirt, and she completed her look with a striking headpiece and matching jewelry.

“I’m coming for you, Xena,” the post caption said, as the clicks raised the temperature online.

Courtesy: Instagram Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

For the unversed, Ushna made her debut in with Khudgarz back in 2013 and rose to fame with Bashar Momin, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Lashkara. She showcased her versatility as an actress by taking on a wide range of roles.

Besides TV work, the diva also ventured into the film industry and made it to Teri Meri Love Story.