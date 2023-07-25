Actor and model Ushna Shah aced the art of turning heads as the diva continues to win hearts with her bold personality and sassy clothing choices.

Lollywood star looks smoking hot as she flaunted her curves in a new photoshoot. Known for her impeccable style and fashion sense, the Mere Khwabon Ka Diya actor featured in all kinds of fashion shoots and made her name in industry as a fashion icon.

The fashionista lately shared a clip from her social media account, raising the temperature in a light-colored tank top and blue wide-legged trousers that sits perfect with each other. Her hot expressions and sassy movement in the clip were enough to raise temperature.

Some of the other tempting pictures in the saree also went viral.

Ushna amassed huge fan following online, as she is an avid social media user and keeps netizens updated with her daily activities.