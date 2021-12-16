Ushna Shah dishes out apt advice for those who think actors spreading vulgarity

LAHORE – Acclaimed Pakistani actress Ushna Shah, who is known for voicing her opinion in a bold way, gave a befitting reply to people for criticising actors for spreading vulgarity on television.

Taking to Twitter, the Parizaad start said” “Every Pakistani with morals and ethics who finds acting and actors inferior, who thinks we spread ‘fahashi’ (vulgarity) should promptly get rid of their TV (or any channel that shows content that isn’t preaching Islam) and get off social media immediately!”

Show your gherat (self-respect) please,” she added.

However, the Neelam Kinaray actress did not tell the reason behind addressing the issue at the moment.

Ushna Shah made her acting debut in the 2013 romance Mere Khwabon Ka Diya, and her first critical success was with the 2014 thriller Bashar Momin.

She rose to fame by featuring as the female lead in several critically acclaimed serials, including Duaa (2015), Neelam Kinaray (2016), Ab Kar Meri Rafugari (2016), Thoda Sa Aasman (2016), Lashkara (2018), Ru Baru Ishq Tha (2018).

Ushna Shah made her debut on the big screen with Jawad Bashir’s Teri Meri Love Story and later starred in the first online Pakistani comedy film Oye Kuch Kar Guzar by D-juice Pakistan.