Ushna Shah and husband Hamza Amin’s new loved-up pictures go viral

Pakistani diva Ushna Shah remained in the limelight ever since tied the know with beau Hamza Amin in a dream wedding ceremony. Following the wedding, the duo continued to delight fans with their loved-up moments.

In recent times, the Balaa star is taking fans on post-wedding events as lately the lovebirds were spotted in Europe.

During the fun journey, the duo visited Disneyland, an iconic theme park, home to iconic rides such as Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds and It’s a Small World.

One snap shows Ushna planting a kiss on husband’s cheek while the other picture shows their lovely moments in Paris, the City of Love as it exudes a romantic atmosphere.

“Who says we have to grow up? – Walt Disney”, Ushna Shah captioned the post while the pictures soon went viral, making rounds on the internet. The PDA-packed post was a hit on internet as people shower love on newlyweds.

For the unversed, Ushna made her debut with Khudgarz and gained recognition for her performance. Since then, the gorgeous star appeared in several TV dramas, including Bashar Momin, Dua, Balaa, and Alif Allah Aur Insaan.