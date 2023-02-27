Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin’s wedding pictures, videos hit social media

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Ushna Shah got hitched to golfer Hamza Amin in an intimate ceremony, which remained an extravagant event attended by celebrities and industry A-listers.

The lovebirds tied the knot in a daytime ceremony in port city of Karachi with her family and friends in attendance. Slaying a red number with heavy silver embellishments, Shah looks like a dream on the event.

As the Balaa star looked adorable in her lehenga choli, the groom Hamza Amin donned cream sherwani with a turban. “Married to my nainon wala Maharaja (dreamy prince). I love you, husband,” she captioned the post. “So grateful to our friends and family for flying in from all over the world. My sister Maha and my friends were my tribes in putting this together,” she said.

Several Pakistani celebrities including Fahad Mustafa, Nida Yasir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Zara Noor Abbas, Ali Rehman Khan, Shehroz Sabzwari, and others spotted at big day of Pakistani diva.

Besides the good moments on the event, Ushna Shah slammed critics. “To those who have a problem with my dress, you weren’t invited, nor did you pay for the shade of my red. My jewellery and my jora (are) purely Pakistani. My heart, however, is half Austrian.” Ushna said.