Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin’s pre-wedding celebrations go viral (See Pics and Videos)

By
Junaid Usman
-
20

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Ushna Shah remained in the news as the Habs star holds a pre-wedding party with her friends, where groom-to-be Hamza Amin and several A-listers of the showbiz industry were spotted having quality time.

The long-time couple Ushna and Hamza are set to tie the knot this month, and the lovebirds have already kick-started their festivities.

In recent pictures and video shared online, the duo was spotted shaking a leg on Uptown Funk, setting couple-goals for everybody.

 

The daughter of actress Ismat Tahira opened up about her relationship with Hamza Amin, a pro-golfer who is reportedly the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, the Chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation.

Last year in December, Shah announced her engagement with beau, Hamza Amin.

Ushna Shah is done explaining herself to the world

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR