Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin’s pre-wedding celebrations go viral (See Pics and Videos)

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Ushna Shah remained in the news as the Habs star holds a pre-wedding party with her friends, where groom-to-be Hamza Amin and several A-listers of the showbiz industry were spotted having quality time.

The long-time couple Ushna and Hamza are set to tie the knot this month, and the lovebirds have already kick-started their festivities.

In recent pictures and video shared online, the duo was spotted shaking a leg on Uptown Funk, setting couple-goals for everybody.

The daughter of actress Ismat Tahira opened up about her relationship with Hamza Amin, a pro-golfer who is reportedly the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, the Chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation.

Last year in December, Shah announced her engagement with beau, Hamza Amin.