Ushna, Sara to vie for top honours in Benazir Bhutto Ranking tourney

Islamabad

Ushna Suhail and Sara Mahboob will vie for top honours in Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Ranking Tennis Tournament-2018 as they registered emphatic wins in the semifinals here at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex on Thursday.
Ushna Suhail edged past Sara Mansoor 6-3, 7-5, while Sarah Mahboob overwhelmed Esha Jawad 6-2, 7-5. The quarterfinals of boys singles U-18 and semifinals of boys singles U-14 and U-10 were also held on Thursday. Following are the results:
Boys Singles U-18 (Quarterfinals): Shoaib Khan beat Sami Zeb: 6-2, 6-2; Ahmed Asjad beat Nalain Abbas: 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Ahmed Kamil beat Hamid Israr: 6-0, 6-0; Abdullah Adnan beat Musa Choudhry: 6-0, 6-2.
Boys Singles U-14 (Semifinals): Hamza Roman beat M. Taha Aman: 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; Sami Zeb beat Uzair Khan: 6-0, 6-0. Boys/ Girls Singles U-10 (Semifinals): Ali Zain beat Jamal Shah: 1-4, 4-1, 4-1; Hamza Roman beat Haziq Asim: 4-0, 4-0.
Meanwhile, quarterfinals of men’s singles and semifinals of men’s doubles of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF Futures (F3) Championships-2018 were held at the Islamabad Tennis Courts (ITC) on Thursday. In first quarterfinal, Ireland’s Hamidreza Nadaf defeated Lorenzo Bocchi of Italy 7-6 (4),2-6, 7-5, while in the second quarterfinal Uzbekistan
Niklas Saida’lo edged past Britain’s Shamael Chaudhry 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. In the third quarterfinal Kai Wehnhelt of Germany subdued Britain youngster Alexis Canter 7-5, 7-5, while Japan’s Rio Noguchi beat Ray Ho of Chinese Taipei 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.—APP

