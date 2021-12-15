USF initiates 37 projects worth Rs 31b during last 3 years

Universal Service Fund (USF) has initiated about 37 projects worth over Rs 31 billion to provide high-speed internet and voice services in un-served and under-served areas of the country during last three years, said an official on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said the USF also approved 10 projects worth approximately Rs 11.5 billion in the recent Board meeting to provide high-speed internet service and Optical Fiber Projects for top tourist destination areas of Kumrat Valley, Swat.

The USF projects to provide services in the tourists’ destinations like Janat Nazeer Wadi, Kumrat will help to fulfill the Prime Minister’s vision to promote tourism in the country.

He said that after the provision of services, tourists and locals will enjoy access to the fastest internet and network services.

On the directives of Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, he said the USF Board approved an award of high-speed mobile broadband contracts to Jazz, Ufone, and Telenor while the optic fiber cable projects contracted to PTCL.

The official said the Federal Minister for IT was striving to implement the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan vision.

He said that on the special directive of Syed Amin Ul Haque, the preliminary technical survey and design for these projects had been completed in record time while the projects will also be completed in minimum time. —APP