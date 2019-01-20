USF identifies 411 unserved mauzas under South Waziristan Lot

Islamabad

Universal Service Fund (USF) has identified 411 unserved mauzas under Broadband for Sustainable Development project called South Waziristan Lot and tender process in this regard has also been launched. The Fund has also completed coverage analysis both in South Waziristan Agency and Frontier Tank. Sources at Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications on Sunday said currently, USF has been focusing to provide mobile network and internet facilities of 3G and 4G in coverage to unserved mauzas in different areas of erstwhile FATA. Giving further details, the sources said owing to security situation in the past, there is one site of Jazz which is currently serving South Waziristan for mobile communications and 11 more are planned for same but permissions from relevant security agencies are awaited. Beyond license conditions Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) expand networks depending upon market demand, business case etc. Sparse population, security/law and order issues are highly common in such areas. Commercial power availability, load shedding and outages are also challenges hindering network rollouts.—APP

