USF Co budget amounting Rs 12.7b approved

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Universal Service Fund Company (USF Co) Board of Directors, Monday, approved the annual budget for USF Co. amounting to Rs 12.7 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2018-19.

The Budget approved is in line with the vision of Federal Government. In order to swiftly disseminate the benefits of telecommunication and Broadband services to un-served masses emphasis has been placed on Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services.

Board of Directors met here with Federal Minister for IT & Telecom; Anusha Rahman Khan in the chair and also approved the launch of ICT for Girls portal.

Minister directed the Universal Service Fund Management to ensure that the “Girls who code” should be given a prospect through this portal to join any international club under the same umbrella to empower themselves further in the field.

She appreciated the consistent hard work put in by Universal Service fund to bring Universal Service Fund Co.’s Board vision in to reality.