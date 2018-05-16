USF Co approves OFC FATA Package contract

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Universal Service Fund Company (USF Co), Tuesday, approved the award of OFC FATA Package contract to M/s Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited in respect of Optic Fiber FATA Package-1.The package will aim at laying of 653kms of Optic Fiber Cable and necessary Equipments to connect 24 Tehsils and Small Towns and serve a population of approximately one million.

USF Co 61st Board of Directors met here with Chairperson Anusha Rahman Khan in the chair and approved the contract in favour of M/s Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited. The Board reiterated that the enablement of Micro and Small Medium Enterprises through E-commerce presents a unique opportunity for livelihoods for thousands of producers and entrepreneurs across Pakistan.

Many MSMEs cannot access e-commerce due to lack of awareness and non availability of a right platform. Engaging in support for MSMEs through e-commerce is an opportunity to empower the e-commerce ecosystem of Pakistan particularly focused on carpet, furniture, leather, apparel, and jewelry manufacturers.

The overall performance and consistent hard work put in by USF Co. was appreciated by the Federal Minister and the Board Members. The board extended special gratitude to the Minister for her passion, vision vibrant leadership and maximum support to achieve all the targets during last 5years and the sector has witnessed exponential growth during this period.