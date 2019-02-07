USF awards contract to Jazz for providing broadband coverage

Staff Reporter

Universal Service Fund (USF) awarded a contract worth Rs192 million to Jazz.

This contract has been awarded by USF under its Broadband for Sustainable Development Programme. As part of the deal, Jazz will work towards providing mobile broadband access to people of North Waziristan, Frontier Region Bannu and Frontier Region Lakki Marwat. Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund, Rizwan Mustafa Mir signed the contract with Ali Naseer, Chief Corporate and Enterprise Officer, Jazz.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing the audience, stated that with constant dedication and devotion, Ministry of IT and Telecom had achieved yet another significant connectivity milestone.

He also added that with such projects, Ministry for IT through USF would continue to work towards achieving the mission of broadband penetration across the country to facilitate the people in rural regions.

He said that in addition to Broadband Infrastructure, he expected USF to launch new e-services and m-services to facilitate digital lifestyle adoption for the people of Pakistan.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Rizwan Mir, CEO-USF said that with the signing of North Waziristan contract, Universal Service Fund’s aim is to provide voice and data services to remote and underserved areas of Pakistan, where it is most critical for development.

He added that this network would be completed in 24 months for providing 3G/4G and Voice Services to a population of 0.57 million in 401 unserved Mauzas.

