USEFP starts accepting applications for Fulbright 2022 Programme

ISLAMABAD – The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has started taking applications for the Fulbright Student Program 2022.

The Program is sponsored by the U.S. department of State and is known for being fully funded. It covers all the expenses including tuition fee, insurance, degree of interest and air travel.

The main prerequisite for the candidates applying for the Master’s degree is to have sixteen years of education which means a four-year-bachelors degree program. However, students holding a two year bachelors and a two year Masters degree are also eligible. For PhD, eighteen years of education is required from an accredited university which means either an Mphill or a comparable one.

The Graduate record Examination (GRE General) and the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOFEL) is required of all applicants. Although, the condition that cumulative grade point average (CGPA) will be required has been removed.

The last date to apply is June9, 2021. For more information, log on to USEFP website.