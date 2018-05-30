USEFP offers Fulbright FLTA scholarship

Islamabad

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) scholarship 2019 for young teachers of Pakistan. The FLTA Programme is a nine-month, U.S. Department of State funded, non-degree programme that provides young teachers of English an opportunity to refine their teaching skills, increase their English language proficiency and extend their knowledge of the society and culture of the United States, while teaching their native language to U.S. students and strengthening foreign language instruction at U.S. colleges and universities.

Fulbright FLTA participants also interact with their host communities in conversation groups, extracurricular activities, and community outreach projects. Fulbright FLTA participants must immediately return to their home countries upon completion of the programme, said an official of USEFP on Tuesday. Those candidates are eligible for scholarship who are Pakistani national with a valid Pakistani Passport.

They must be resident in Pakistan throughout the nomination and selection process. Be a young, early career educator Minimum of 16 years of formal education or teacher of the English language or a related field at the college or university level. Prior teaching experience is preferred for applying for scholarship. The deadline for applications is July 11, 2018.—APP