Use of tea whitener as milk harmful

Rawalpindi

The use of tea whitener as milk is harmful for human health especially for kids and only fresh milk should be used for tea to avoid serious ailment said Additional Principal Veterinary Officer, Livestock & Dairy Development, Nasim Fawad. Addressing the students here on Thursday at Government Girls High School, Girja, she said the students to ensure use of fresh milk for tea.

She said, the message is being disseminated under School Focused Programme for public awareness about negative affects of tea whitener and impure milk.

Nasim said the students should share the message with their friends and relatives to avoid formula milk which can cause diseases particularly kidneys and heart.

A similar session was also arranged at Government Boys High School, Girja where Dr. Javed Munir Shah highlighted the harmful affects of impure and dry milk.

She said on the directives of Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Punjab Nasim Sadiq and Divisional Director Livestock & Dairy Development Rawalpindi Dr. Ghulam Hussain Bhutta, the School Focused Programme is successfully being implemented in different Union Councils to create awareness among the citizens with special emphasis to educate students so that they could further promote this message for the protection and safety of human lives.—APP