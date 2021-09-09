Use of technology to defeat land grabbers: Imran

Cadastral project to end land record tampering

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that use of technology will help to defeat land grabbers as now anyone can get information of plots and other lands online.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the cadastral map of Islamabad, the prime minister said that the digitalization of land record will bring transparency in transfer of properties.

He also said that everyone will be able to check their plot online due to the digitization of land record. Imran Khan said cadastral mapping of Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi will be completed by November this year.

“The cadastral mapping project has been conceived and inspired by vision of the prime minister to modernize the old “Patwar system” into modernized digital online system.”

Imran Khan mentioned that mafia does not want land records to be computerized, adding that without computerization of land records, the powerful people have been benefitted.

“Overseas Pakistanis were most affected by the illegal occupation of properties. If they provide a conducive environment for overseas Pakistanis, they will invest in their country,” he added.

Khan further said that the government land worth of billions of rupees have been retrieved during three years adding that the land worth of 300 billion rupees in Islamabad and 1,000 acres land of forest were grabbed by the land mafia.

” He also maintained that the digitalization of land record will help curb land record tempering and ensure monitoring of construction through imagery. “This will also help overseas Pakistani to verify online information before purchase of land in Islamabad.

The new system would also help identify the illicit hinging of state land, encroachment at nullah and forests,” he added.

The premier also said that the implementation of equal law in the country is essential for investment. “Fifty per cent of the cases in the courts are related to land grabbers.

In the next phase, people will be able to transfer lands online from home,” he added.

PM Khan also appreciated Capital Development Authority, Survey General of Pakistan and other departments for completing the task successfully in a short span of time.

He said that Pakistan was also facing a big issue of pollution as nobody has paid attention to the issue in the past.

He added that the supremacy of law attracts investment and the computerisation of the land record system will bring transparency.

He said that the federal government was making efforts to computerise the system of the Federal Board of Revenue.

Through the modern system, people could sell the land online in the next six to seven months in future. He said that the government will create eases by the use of technology in the country.

PM Khan said that the prices of land have increased rapidly and the technology will now defeat the grabbers’ group.

Geographical Information System has been used to complete the digitalisation of Islamabad Capital Territory by the Survey of Pakistan.

The project will help the overseas Pakistanis to verify online information before purchasing land in Islamabad besides identifying the illicit hinging of state land, encroachment at nullah and forests.