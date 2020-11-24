Use of NAB against NICVD shameful

Islamabad

Deputy Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Palwasha Khan has strongly condemned targeting the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) by the PTI government. In a statement on Tuesday, she said that hospitals on NICVD provide free treatment of heart, cancer, kidney and liver problems and people from whole Pakistan benefit from these hospitals. Palwasha Khan said that PM Imran Khan is resentful of these hospitals as he does not want free treatment to the poor people. She said that NAB’s use against these hospitals is shameful. The PPP Deputy Information Secretary alleged the government is using NAB for political victimization.—INP