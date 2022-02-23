Use of modern tech being ensured to deal with climate change: Ejaz

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that use of modern technology is being ensured to deal with climate change

He was addressing a seminar organized by the Department Human Rights in collaboration with SPO to control environmental pollution at a local hotel in Lahore on Wednesday. Chairperson Standing Committee Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan, Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi, Parliamentary Secretary Human Rights Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh, MPA Lubna Butt and large number of youth attended the seminar.

Regional coordinator SPO Shahnwaz Khan highlighted the aim of seminar while a documentary on environmental pollution was also part of the seminar. Students of SEES and LCWU presented a 19-point charter of demand including the imposition of emergency in Lahore with regard to climate change, immediate closure of plastic bags, encourage use of eco-friendly bags, formation of Pakistan environmental council and use of latest technology to control smog.

Dr. Faiza Latif, Head, Department of Lahore College for Women Journalism, presented various recommendations while the youth also asked various questions from the parliamentarians.

Addressing the seminar, Ejaz Alam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been emphasizing on keeping the environment clean from day one. It is the duty of all of us to keep the environment clean.