Use of meth-ice in Pakistan

Ice, a potent stimulant drug, also referred to as crystal or crystal meth since it comes in a form of a powder or crystals and is being used by men and women of different ages and backgrounds. The drug can keep you highly alert and active for hours. This is the reason many psychological problems develop like paranoia, hallucinations and behavioural issues. Long term use of drug leads to psychosis and violent behaviour. Initially there are no sign and symptoms of drug use. Violent and aggressive behaviour of the drug addicts actually grasps the attention. People are unaware of the terrifying consequences of the use of the illicit drug. In the 1980s and 90s, people in Pakistan were addicted to hashish (charas) then later in 90s heroin became the prime source of addiction among the people of Pakistan.

However, now the use of methamphetamines (crystal meth) is relatively new but gaining popularity fast among men, women and youth. It is the little expensive amount of the deadly drug expensive and addict develops dependency so with each increased use of the drug the condition of addict and dependency on the drugs worsen.

Most importantly, due to alertness and euphoric feelings, the use of ice is gaining popularity among the students. The ice users felt after taking it, they had become popular with students during preparation for examinations.

TANVIR ASLAM

Islamabad

