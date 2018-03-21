Use of latest technology must to enhance cotton production

Multan

Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah has said that the government is taking all possible steps to ensure the use of latest technology to enhance cotton production.

He was chairing a meeting of cotton scientists at Central Cotton Research Institute here on Tuesday. He urged scientists to focus on farmers resources and then devise them viable plans so that they could enhance production.

Director Research PCCC Dr Tasawar Hussain Malik stressed cotton scientists to find out solution to dangerous pests and come up with permanent eradication of the pests.

He said that water scarcity had become a major issue in the region, and scientists should develop such BT cotton varieties which could address climate challenges amicably.—APP