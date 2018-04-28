Use of latest technology in construction need of hour: Mayor

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that use of latest technology and techniques in construction activities is the need of the hour. In order to make urban development long lasting and durable, we have to train the architects and town planners in line with modern standards.

Mayor said this while inaugurating a three-day exhibition of Building Materials and Products, Architects Work display (IAPEX), organized by Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) here at a local marquee on Friday.

The event is being participated by number of manufacturers and suppliers, who will display their products, while various local and international architects from all over the world will highlight changing trends in, architecture, urban development and building material industry It was informed that IAPex is the most major Architectural event taking place in Pakistan every year which helps Architectural Community grow and gain new heights. Mayor said that Muslims are real custodian of architecture. The master pieces of Muslim era are still speaks about the glory of Muslim era and appreciated by the world, he added.

He said that exhibition will help provide information to the local as well as national developers about variety of materials and construction methodologies.

Local developers and town planners can get benefit from the experience and expertise of other experts as it will be a source of information for them, he added. Anser Aziz further said that this event help gather a diverse group of architects, vendors, students and general public under one roof and generate interaction between them so this would be able to refresh their knowledge regarding the latest advances in building technology and construction techniques.—APP

Related