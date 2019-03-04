Use of latest technologies to improve working, output of NHA

Staff Reporter

National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik held a video conference meeting with members of the Authority including Member Central Zone-Lahore, Member North Zone- Peshawar, South Zone-Karachi, West Zone-Quetta, NHA’s Members Planning, Finance, Engineering-Coord, Motorways-North, Burhan & Motorways South, Lahore.

This is the first time that NHA used video conference facility for its board meeting.

As per vision of the government and special direction of Federal Minster for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed, concrete steps are being taken in NHA to control expenditures and ensure implementation of austerity measures.

According to a handout issued by the NHA, Chairman termed video conference another important step to ensure controlling travelling expenditures of officers and saving of time. Such video conferences, he said, will help take immediate decisions regarding construction and maintenance of motorways and national highways.

He said, video conferences will be held weekly and shall be a regular feature in the future. Agendas of Video Conference should be conveyed to concerned offices two day before the conference, so that decisions regarding construction and maintenance affairs of motorways and highways could be taken well in time.

NHA Chairman also desired to concentrate on beautification and cleanliness of roads throughout the country, and that people should be made aware of such activities through media. In order to move this drive forward, cooperation of public representatives, business community, Deputy Commissioners, local administration, Civil Society and schools and colleges be obtained. Initiative of video conference will prepare ground for timely completion of road building schemes all over the country, he added.

