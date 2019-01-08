Use of helmets is very much essential for the people’s safety while riding because it is one of the sources to protect them from harm when accidents occur to them. People who care for themselves, they wear helmets when they are riding two wheelers but most of the people are careless in this regard and do not worry for it which is a very bad sign. It is my humble suggestion/request to the people to take care of themselves and use helmets while taking a ride on a bike, and also the authorities should take necessary steps to implement laws concerning the issue so that precious lives are protected and a lot of money is saved.

GULBAHAR YOUSUF

Turbat

