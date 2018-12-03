Use gas appliances carefully: Rescue 1122

Rawalpindi

Rescue 1122 has appealed to the public use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Abdul Rehman, talking to APP said that a total of 46 gas leakage blasts occurred in last winter.

He said most of the incidents took place because of the gas leakage during the night when people went to bed while leaving the gas accessories on.

The Officer advised the consumers to switch off all the gas heaters and stoves before sleeping so that blasts/ financial losses could be avoided.

Earlier, a man was injured in an explosion occurred by a gas leak in the kitchen of lawyers’ club at District Courts Rawalpindi, he added.—APP

