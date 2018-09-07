Use expertise of Sardar Attique

THE proposal to appoint Dr Aamer Liaquat Hussain as Chairman of Parliament’s Kashmir Committee has been received with scepticism by all concerned because of ramifications of such a decision. There is general perception that the proposal is not based on merit and could be an attempt just to accommodate a personality against some lucrative office.

Aamer Liaquat has a vision of his own on different issues and challenges facing the society and his lectures attract many people but this qualification does not merit consideration for his appointment as Chairman of the vital Kashmir Committee, which has to remain in the forefront as far as promotion of the cause of Kashmir is concerned. No doubt, another religious leader – Maulana Fazlur Rehman – headed the Committee during PML (N) era and being a veteran politician was well-versed with intricacies of the Kashmir issue. It is another thing that he could not activate the Committee during his entire chairmanship for reasons best known to him.

We believe that most suitable option for the job would be Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan who, like his illustrious father late Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan, is a seasoned Kashmiri politician having personal rapport with all concerned and also served as Prime Minister of AJK and is in an ideal position to serve the cause of Kashmir. No doubt, there is technical hitch that he is not an MP of Pakistan’s Parliament to become eligible for the Chairmanship of the Committee but a way out could be found for the purpose in view of his experience, communication skills, background knowledge and linkages with right circles at home and abroad. As for Dr Aamer Liaquat, he can be assigned the task of promoting inter-faith harmony and building bridges between people of different faiths.

