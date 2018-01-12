Use of brute force has become a norm in IOK: DFP

Islamabad

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in Indian Occupied Kashmir has strongly condemned the gruesome killing of a civilian, Khalid Ahmad Dar, by the Indian forces at Khudwani in Kulgam district.

Accoridng to Kashmir Media Service, the DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar also paid rich tributes to Farhan Ahmed Wani who was martyred by the troops in Kokernag area of Islamabad district.

It said that the bloodbath of Kashmiri youth continued unabated under one pretext or other by the Indian men in uniform who were not being asked questions about using brute forces against the unarmed protesters.

This unaccountability has encouraged the armed forces who have spread a reign of terror across the territory.

The DFP also paid glowing tributes to those martyred in Chadoora, Badgam and Larnoo in Kokernag on Tuesday. It said that Kashmiri youth were paying priceless sacrifices for a great cause and their sacrifices were the assets of the Kashmir struggle.

The DFP condemned the use of brute force on the peaceful protestors at Chadoroa Kokernag. It said that the use of force had become a norm in the occupied territory. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement strongly condemned the detention of its party Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and other pro-freedom leaders.—APP