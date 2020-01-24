USdeniesextradition request

WASHINGTON US denies extradition request for Anne Sacoolas, diplomat’s wife who allegedly hit, killed British teen originally appeared on abcnews.go.com The U.S. has denied an extradition request for Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat who police say fatally struck a British teenager with her car as he was walking on the side of the road last August. Sacoolas was formally charged with murder in December for allegedly hitting 19-year-old Harry Dunn in Northamptonshire, in central England. Sacoolas was charged by the Crown Protection Service with causing death by dangerous driving. But it appears unlikely Sacoolas will face trial in the U.K. in the near future after a spokesman for the family confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had denied an extradition request