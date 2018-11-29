USD weakens against rupee

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rupee strengthened against US dollar on Wednesday owing to inflows of remittances and export receipts.

The rupee ended Rs133.99 to the dollar as compared to previous day’s level of Rs134.03 in interbank foreign exchange market.

The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs134.03 and Rs134.05. The market recorded day high of Rs134.03 and low of Rs133.98 and closed at Rs133.99.

The rupee ended unchanged in open market.

Malik Bostan Khan , President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs135.00/Rs135.40 in the cash ready market.

Share on: WhatsApp