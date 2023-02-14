USD to PKR: Rupee appreciates against US dollar in interbank

Islamabad: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) appreciated against the US dollar (USD) in the interbank market during the intraday trading on Tuesday.

At around 10:10 am, the rupee was trading at Rs266.75 during intraday trading, an increase of Rs2.69.

The gain comes after the rupee witnessed a marginal decline against the US dollar on Monday, closing at Rs269.44 against the greenback, a depreciation of Rs0.16 or 0.06%.

The PKR started its upward movement against the USD as the virtual talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) kickstarted on Monday for the revival of the long-stalled EFF program.

After 10 rounds of talks between the two sides, the IMF delegations had left the country last week without signing a staff-level agreement (SLA).

This is an intraday trading update.