USC taking measures to improve its performance

Islamabad

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) was preparing a comprehensive mechanism in order to improve the performance of the corporation by enhancing its service deliveries across the country through its network. In this regard, the corporation was devising a plan to initiate joint ventures with producers and manufactures to ensure the supply of quality and standard daily use items to its consumers across the country through USC outlets, an official of the corporation said. Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said the corporation would also formulate and update its procurement, subsidy.—Agencies