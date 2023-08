The Utility Stores Corporation has started targeted subsidy on the special orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Five basic commodities including flour, ghee, sugar, pulses and rice are being provided at the cheapest rates, a statement said.

Households registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme with a poverty index score of PMT_40 or less, will be eligible for the subsidy. The BISP-registered users must show their original identity card at the counter to avail subsidy.—APP