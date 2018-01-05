USC provides quality products

Islamabad

Utility Stores Corporation is providing the highest quality products at the lowest prices in the market. Wajid ali khan Spokesman

The Corporation has taken necessary measures to provide highest quality products to the public across the country. MD Utility Stores Mathar Niaz Rana is currently improving the administrative and operational issues of the Corporation. He is also working on the betterment of the Corporation’s sales and rapid supply of quality items to the utility stores.

In this regard, he is holding meetings with different vendors and suppliers to get extra discount for the benefit of public on different items.

Due to these efforts public will avail extra discount on standard and quality products like sugar, flour, pulses, tea, rice, cooking oil and other necessary items. Wajid ali khan further added that utility stores is providing quality items on cheaper rates than the market.—PR