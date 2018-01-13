USC launches drive to deliver standard items

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Utility Stores Corporation has launched the campaign to deliver standard and affordable items to the public.

Certificates of PSQCA and ISO have been made mandatory for purchase of all branded items for the USC.

According to the details furnished by USC spokesperson Wajid Ali Khan Swati Utility Stores Corporation has launched the campaign to provide low price and standard goods to the public. For the purchase of all edibles items, Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority and International Standard Organization certification has been made mandatory, and all the items are being purchased under the new SOP’s. This step has brought improvements in the quality of all items.

MD Utility Stores Corporation, Mathar Niaz Rana, has made it clear that supply of sub-standard items will not be tolerated, and companies will be blacklisted with heavy penalties on doing so. .

Before enlisting vendors, suppliers and multinational companies, samples and certification regarding market surveys, pricing, inspection of all production units be verified and checked properly to ensure quality food items provision for the general public and time to time laboratory testing may also be conducted. Further to that laboratory testing of all goods available on shelves of all outlets should be carried out so that common consumers may get better quality.