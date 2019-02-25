ACCORDING to reports, a proposal has been prepared to close down 175 outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) citing its prevailing financial crisis. The outlets to be wound up are spread across the country and in the second phase more stores would possibly be closed.

In October last year, USC staff staged protest demonstrations on the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad and government ultimately accepted their demands for regularisation of contract and daily wage employees and non-closure of outlets. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq had described their demands as reasonable and acceptable to government adding that all 15,000 employees have a bright future under the PTI government. The proposal for closure of 300 outlets runs contrary to this claim and is an indication that the authorities concerned are not interest in reforming the institution. No doubt, in the first instance, commercially non-viable stores should not have been opened in the first instance but now that they have been operating for years, efforts should be made to run them on professional lines. There is absolutely no justification that these stores would not earn profit when they are dealing in items of daily use and sell them on competitive rates.

It is also duty and responsibility of the USC management and staff to stop corrupt practices in procurement, distribution and sale. Private sector is successfully running departmental stories in almost every worthwhile locality, providing employment to several people and earning profit. Utility stores have also been used effectively to counter profiteering and hoarding of essential items by the private sector and therefore, sincere efforts should be made to revive this important institution.

Share on: WhatsApp