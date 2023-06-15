USARCENT delegation visits NDMA

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik held meeting with the delegation of United States Army Central (USARCENT) led by Lieutenant General Patrick D. Frank, Commanding General of USARCENT here at NDMA on Thursday.

The Chairman NDMA gave an overview of Pakistan’s hazards and vulnerabilities, disaster management outlook and structure of NDMA and its role in international relief assistance, a news release said.

The interactive session also covered ongoing situation of Tropical Cyclone BIPARJOY at Arabian Sea and proactive preparedness to mitigate the possible impact of the cyclone at coastal areas of Pakistan.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s resilience and adaptation make it worthy of support and recognition, especially when it has helped Türkiye and Syria during its own disasters.