Pakistan’s up-and-coming leg-spinner Usama Mir has signed a short-term deal with Worcestershire for the first few matches of the Vitality Blast competition.

The club announced his signing on their social media and its personal website.

Usama will provide a cover for Mitchell Santner who is currently applying his trade in the Indian Premier League.

Worcestershire will open its Vitality Blash campaign against Northamptonshire on 24th May with Usama Mir also available for games against Shan Masood’s Yorkshire Vikings (May 26) and Leicestershire Foxes (May 29) during his stint.

Worcestershire Cricket Steering Group Chair Paul Pridgeon welcomed the 27-year-old to the club during an interview with the club’s website.

He has played the last six ODIs for Pakistan and made a good impression, and he has also had a good impact in the most recent Pakistan Super League, which is a good pedigree, he said.

We hope that Usama can help us get off to a good start in the Blast before Mitchell joins us for the rest of the competition, Pridgeon added.

Azhar Ali also represents the same club in County Cricket.

The talented spinner is starting to make his place in Pakistan’s limited-overs squad after impressing whenever given the chance. Usama finished the latest edition of PSL as the fifth-highest wicket-taker, underlining his talent in the game.

At just 27, he is likely to be part of Pakistan’s squad for years to come.