Pakistan has decided to hand an ODI debut to legspinner Usama Mir while choosing the ball first against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

With Mohammad Rizwan returning to the starting lineup after sitting out the test series, Pakistan has gone back to the tried and true formula of favouring to chase a score rather than setting one.

With Shadab Khan still nursing an injury Pakistan has brought in Usama Mir immediately into the starting XI after his strong showing in the recently concluded Pakistan Cup.

The visitors have also been forced to make a change due to injury and have handed a debut to fast bowler Henry Shipley.

Pakistan and New Zealand last met each other in an ODI way back in 2019 as both countries look to start the World Cup year on a positive note.

Pakistan playing XI for the first ODI against New Zealand:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

New Zealand playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.